Clare Waight Keller, Designer Behind Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress, Leaves Givenchy

Clare Waight Keller, the designer behind Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, has left her post as Givenchy’s creative director. Keller, 49, was the first woman to lead the French fashion house, and she was named British Womenswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2018. According to WWD, which first reported the news, Waight Keller’s future plans are unknown, and the label has not yet named her successor. In a statement sent to the trade publication, Waight Keller called her time at Givenchy “one of the highlights of my professional journey.”