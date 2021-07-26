GOP Rep. Clay Higgins Says His Second Bout of COVID Is ‘Challenging’
DOUBLE TROUBLE
Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA) thought he and his wife were “naturally immunized” after contracting COVID-19 in January 2020. But the Republican congressman, who has been advocating for people to get vaccinated, now says he and his wife are battling second infections and that “this episode is far more challenging” than the first. Higgins says battling COVID-19 again has “required all my devoted energy,” according to a Facebook post in which he confirmed his son is also stricken and in which he likened the coronavirus to “biological attack weaponized virus.” Higgins said his prognosis was good. “We are very healthy, generally speaking, and our treatment of any health concern always encompasses Western, Eastern, and holistic variables,” he wrote. It is unclear whether he was vaccinated.