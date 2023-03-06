Attention Flower Lovers: This Compact Click and Grow Blooming Flower Kit Is Under $100 Right Now
SKIP THE BOUQUET
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Indoor smart gardens are all the rage right now and are perhaps even an artifact of the evolution of agriculture. Besides growing herbs and produce, one of the nicest things indoor gardens have been able to do is sprout pretty flower plants within a month so that you can enjoy those year-round too. Through March 8, you can get a Click and Grow Blooming Flower Kit for just $96, regularly priced at $120 (or the larger model for $224, from $280).
There’s truly something joyful about seeing fresh flowers in your home, and with the Click and Grow system. You can grow them despite a lack of sunlight or a green thumb, and it's so nice to have them for longer than the few days a pricey bouquet lasts–so, a perfect gift. Available in three colors, the automated system comes with three plant pods: lavender, petunia, and impatiens. Use the code WOMENSDAY20 to get the discount. If you have already dipped your toes into indoor gardening and are looking for a deal on something bigger, this month, the Click and Grow 25 is also on discount. It’s impressively made with solid wood, a Bluetooth-connected app, and can be stacked for space-saving. What will you do with all that time you used to spend at the farmer's market?
The Blooming Flower Kit
Use code WOMENSDAY20
Get even more reviews and recommendations straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Scouted email newsletter! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.