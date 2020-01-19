CHEAT SHEET
Activists in Koala Suits Protest Climate Apathy at Davos
Hundreds of protesters wearing koala bear and flower costumes set off on a three-day hike through the snow to the Swiss resort of Davos to protest climate apathy ahead of the World Economic Forum this week. The protesters do not have permission to enter the security zone where world leaders including President Donald Trump and climate activist Greta Thunberg are expected to attend the high-level summit from Jan. 21-24. They carried banners with the slogans, “Let’s ignore the Donalds and listen to the Gretas” and “Make the world cool again.” The summit draws heads of state, CEOs of start ups, wealthy entrepreneurs and protesters from around the world.