Coal Mine Disaster Leaves 90 Dead

YouTube’s Danny Go! kids’ show creator Daniel Coleman is mourning the death of his 14-year-old son following a wrenching battle with cancer. “Isaac Daniel Coleman 10/3/11 – 5/21/26,” Coleman wrote on Instagram. “Oh my sweet boy. There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process,” he revealed. But looking through “thousands” of videos and photos, “I’m also filled with tremendous pride,” he added. “Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit … and you somehow kept your trademark joy in spite of it all. You truly had a spark like no other, Isaac! Being your dad was the honor of a lifetime. Rest peacefully, son." Coleman shares Isaac and 8-year-old Levi with his wife, Mindy Coleman. He revealed late last year that Isaac was suffering from mouth cancer, and entered end-of-life hospice care last month. Coleman’s YouTube kids channel, launched in 2021, has more than 4.5M subscribers. The program debuted on Netflix in April.
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- 1YouTuber Announces Tragic Death of Son, 14CRUSHING LOSS“Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit,” Daniel Coleman wrote.
- 2Coal Mine Disaster Leaves 90 DeadBRUTAL“I could see people collapsing from the fumes,” one of the hospitalized miners said.
Partner updateAD BY QVCSave Big on These Summer Cookware Essentials From QVCHOT DEALSMake sure you’re ready for summer entertaining with these cookware picks from QVC.
- 3Millions of Canadians Vote on Whether to Split From CanadaO CANADA?The oil-rich province will vote this fall amid a renewed independence push.
- 41980s Hip-Hop Legend Dead at 59RAP ON“It Takes Two” creator Rob Base had been living with cancer.
Shop with ScoutedScore $100 Off Ozlo’s Side Sleeper-Friendly Sleepbuds DREAMY DEALSThe viral earbuds are a game-changer for couples on different sleep schedules (and those with a snoring partner).
- 5Brawling Parents Derail Kindergarten GraduationSCHOOLYARD SCRAPParents allegedly traded punches before kids even reached the stage.
- 6‘Hocus Pocus’ Actress Comes Out as Bisexual NOW AND THENThe former child star married her husband in 2018.
- 7Harry Styles Reveals Odd Song He Lost His Virginity toFOOT IN MOUTHHarry Styles didn’t shy away from his sex life when presenting an award.
- 8Cops Believe Missing ‘Virgin River’ Actor Has Been MurderedMURDER IN A SMALL TOWNThe “Murder in a Small Town” actor was last seen on May 15 at his home in Lions Bay, a community of about 2,000 people.
Shop with ScoutedScore 45% Off Sex Toys for Couples During Adam & Eve’s SaleSTAY INAdam & Eve proves the best long weekend plans don’t require a reservation.
- 9Buffalo That Looks Like Trump Goes ViralFAKE MOOS?The albino buffalo was nicknamed “Donald Trump” because of its extraordinary tuft of golden hair.
- 10Comedian Nearly Crushed to Death After Freak Fridge AccidentNOT JOKINGLaura Clery’s “biggest fear” as a single mom came true after a freak accident left her seriously injured.
Coal Mine Disaster Leaves 90 Dead
Ninety people are dead after a coal mine gas explosion in China’s northern Shanxi province. According to Xinhua News Agency, the explosion occurred on Friday evening while around 247 workers were on duty. The Associated Press reported that more than 120 people were hospitalized, 90 people died, and nine remained unaccounted for as of Saturday afternoon. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a thorough investigation into the explosion and a rescue mission for the missing workers following the incident. “I smelled sulphur, the same smell you get from blasting. I shouted at people to run. As we were running, I could see people collapsing from the fumes. Then I blacked out too,” one of the hospitalized miners, Wang Yong, told state broadcaster CCTV. The broadcaster also said, according to the AP, that discrepancies between the mine’s blueprints and its actual structure complicated the rescue operation. Some members of the mine’s management team have reportedly been detained, according to the BBC. The outlet also noted that the Liushenyu Coal Mine, where the explosion occurred, was listed as having “severe safety hazards” by the Chinese National Mine Safety Administration in 2024 and received further administrative penalties for safety issues the following year.
A great summer party comes down to three things: good food, cold drinks, and a host who is prepared. Whether you’re having a small get-together or a huge hangout, these picks from QVC have got you covered.
Burgers, hot dogs, vegetables—the Elite Gourmet electric grill handles whatever you’re cooking. The 14-inch nonstick grilling surface gives you plenty of room to work, five adjustable settings ensure precise temperature control, and cool-touch handles and base mean you don’t get burned. Cleaning up is a breeze too. Just wipe it down with a damp sponge.
No one likes warm beer. The Ninja FrostVault is a wheeled cooler that keeps ice frozen for days and holds up to 48 cans—more than enough to keep the party going. The real standout is the Dry Zone drawer: it’s a separate compartment that keeps food cool and dry—ideal for picnics, beach days, and camping trips.
This cast iron saucepan and skillet will be working overtime this summer. The skillet handles everything from seared salmon to charred corn, while the saucepan is built for crowd-friendly sides like baked beans, pasta salad, or mac and cheese. The real highlight? The skillet doubles as a lid for the saucepan. That’s the kind of versatility that justifies the cabinet space.
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Canada is facing its biggest test of national unity in decades after Alberta announced a vote that could reignite the country’s separatist battles. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said that voters in the oil-rich province will head to the polls on Oct. 19 to decide whether the government should move toward a future referendum on separation. The move follows months of pressure from separatist groups who argue that Alberta has long been overlooked by decision-makers in Ottawa and constrained by federal policies, particularly around the province’s powerful oil and gas industry. Still, Smith said she personally opposes leaving Canada. “That is how I would vote on separation in a provincial referendum,” she said during a televised address on Thursday. The debate carries echoes of past national fractures. The 1995 Quebec referendum came within a whisker of splitting the country, with the “No” side prevailing by less than two percentage points. Even if Albertans eventually back separation, any path out of Canada would likely be long and legally fraught. Prime Minister Mark Carney has already warned that any breakaway effort would face significant legal hurdles.
Hip-hop pioneer Rob Base died Friday, four days after his 59th birthday. “We share the heartbreaking news that hip-hop legend Rob Base passed away peacefully, surrounded by family,” said a statement on his Instagram account. “Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world. Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten,” the tribute added. “Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives.” The Harlem-born rapper, whose real name was Robert Ginyard, was half of the iconic hip-hop duo with DJ E-Z Rock (Rodney “Skip” Bryce), who became pals in fifth grade. The pair paved a path mixing hip-hop and house music, and taking it mainstream. Their best-known song was the smash 1988 hit “It Takes Two,” which has since been honored by Snoop Dogg in his “I Wanna Rock” and The Black Eyed Peas in “Rock That Body.” Base continued to perform after E-Z’s death in 2014, and performed on the I Love the ’90s Tour with fellow rap icons Vanilla Ice and Young MC.
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Whether your sleep partner is a chronic snorer or you simply need to listen to a podcast or an audiobook to fall asleep, Ozlo’s viral Sleepbuds are here to help. Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer—all without disturbing your partner who has an earlier bedtime than you. Unlike standard earplugs and most sleep devices that simply block out background noise, Ozlo’s innovative Sleepbuds use biometric sleep-sensing technology to detect when you’ve drifted off and automatically switch your podcast, audiobook, or music to a calming sleepscape.
Designed with an ultra-comfortable, side-sleeper-friendly fit, the Sleepbuds are made to stay in all night without causing discomfort. They’re also equipped with a built-in private in-ear alarm—a game-changing feature for couples with different schedules and those who struggle to avoid hitting snooze countless times each morning. For a limited time, they’re $100 off with the code MDAY100.
A kindergarten graduation in Ohio descended into chaos after a dispute over seating allegedly spiraled into a violent brawl. Parents at the Queen of Apostles School in Toledo had gathered for the ceremony, where tensions erupted before it even began. Parent Craig Mays told local station WGTV the children were downstairs rehearsing while adults argued over chairs after one family began rearranging seating, blocking his child’s mother’s view. He said insults quickly escalated into violence. Police said a woman was arrested and charged with felonious assault after allegedly grabbing another woman by the hair and striking her head against a chair. The victim reportedly required stitches. Mays claimed the situation quickly snowballed. “I literally don’t remember anything,” he told the station, saying he was “sucker punched” before being knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked. School leaders called 911 and shut down the ceremony entirely. Mays, himself a kindergarten teacher, said the outcome was heartbreaking. “I couldn’t watch my daughter graduate today,” he said.
Thora Birch casually came out as bisexual while celebrating one of West Hollywood’s most iconic LGBTQ hotspots. The former child star made the revelation on Wednesday during the 35th-anniversary celebration of The Abbey, while speaking with Us Weekly. Growing up in West Hollywood, Thora Birch, 44, was already deeply tied to The Abbey long before Wednesday night’s celebration. A representative for the actress told Us Weekly the historic gay bar had “always felt like home” to Birch. “As a hometown girl, I’m always here to show my support for the community, which shaped so much of who I am and my identity as well, being a bi person,” Birch said at the event. Birch—who has been married to film producer Michael Benton Adler since 2018—also encouraged people to lean on their communities during difficult political moments. “Find your community where you can, and stand with them and stick with them,” she said. The actress also teased the possibility of revisiting some of her most beloved roles, including Dani from Hocus Pocus and Enid from Ghost World, though she admitted part of her enjoys leaving the characters frozen in time.
Harry Styles made a wildly candid confession while honoring Radiohead at the Ivor Novello Awards on Thursday. The former One Direction star was presenting frontman Thom Yorke with the Academy Fellowship award when he stunned the crowd by declaring he lost his virginity to the band’s 1996 song “Talk Show Host.” But Styles, 32, quickly realized the statement needed a little editing. “I lost my virginity to the intro of ‘Talk Show Host,’” he clarified, stating it wasn’t the entirety of the band’s four-minute-and-42-second song but only the 10-second opening instrumental. Styles also reflected on discovering Radiohead while growing up, recalling how he absorbed the band’s music through the floorboards from his older sister’s bedroom while doing homework downstairs. He credited his uncle Michael with introducing the family to the group’s catalog, which makes sense given “Talk Show Host” was released when Styles was only two years old. The “As It Was” singer said he “found them again at parties [and] in treasured moments alone.” The singer, who has been linked to multiple high-profile stars, including Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, and Nicole Scherzinger, is now reportedly engaged to Zoë Kravitz, 37, after a nine-month romance, according to Page Six.
The disappearance of Stewart McLean has taken a grim turn after Canadian authorities escalated the case into a homicide investigation. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced the development Thursday, just days after asking the public for help locating the 45-year-old actor, who was last seen on May 15 at his home in Lions Bay, British Columbia. The search was initially led by Lions Bay Search and Rescue before the case was handed over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “Squamish RCMP initiated an investigation and, through investigative efforts, uncovered evidence that led investigators to believe Mr. McLean was the victim of a homicide,” officials said in a press release. Authorities said the RCMP, IHIT, and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service are now working together as the investigation intensifies. The actor frequently worked in the Vancouver production scene, roughly 45 minutes away from where he was last seen before his disappearance. McLean was best known for appearances in Virgin River, Arrow, Murder in a Small Town, and Happy Face.
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Not every holiday weekend needs a destination. Sometimes the most indulgent thing you can do is spend a few well-deserved evenings exactly where you are, alone or with someone you love. The checklist is simple: candles, wine, and a little something to spice things up. Adam & Eve—a longtime trusted destination in the sexual wellness space is here to help you kick off summer with a sizzle. This Memorial Day, the sexual wellness e-tailer is offering 45 percent off two items (plus free, discreet shipping) with the code DOUBLE45 at checkout. Scroll through below to check out some of our editors’ favorite finds.
Whether you’re a new couple or have been together for years, this game is designed to draw you two closer, one question, fantasy, or dare at a time. Every lap around the board raises the stakes a little more.
Like in golf or tennis, the best shots require the right angle. The Dame Pillow looks like an ordinary throw pillow, but it’s precisely angled for deeper penetration and enhanced stimulation of erogenous zones. Its firm foam core provides support and comfort in a wide range of positions.
The We-Vibe Jive 2 is a posable vibrator that bends to fit you or your partner’s body just right. The enlarged tip targets the G-Spot directly, offering 10 vibration intensities. Download the companion app for hands-free fun in and outside the bedroom.
A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh has gone viral after social media users compared its flowing blond mane to President Donald Trump’s golden locks. Crowds flocked to see the animal ahead of Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” which falls next week. The buffalo is currently kept in Paikpara, Narayanganj. It was nicknamed “Donald Trump” because its golden mane produced what some visitors described as a striking resemblance to the U.S. president. Owner Ziauddin Mridha said the buffalo was purchased from a cattle market in Rajshahi about 10 months ago, according to NDTV. “My younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair on its head,” Mridha said. “It is very calm in nature. Albino buffaloes are generally peaceful and do not become aggressive unless provoked.” Mridha added that the buffalo had already been sold. Visitors told Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo that they first learned about the animal through viral clips shared online. “When I saw his pictures on Facebook, he looked exactly like Donald Trump,” one woman said. “His facial structure and even hairstyle match that of Trump.”
Comedian Laura Clery says she feared she was going to die after a 600-pound refrigerator toppled onto her while she was home alone with her two young children. The 39-year-old described the ordeal on Instagram as the “most terrifying night of my life as a single mom,” revealing the appliance pinned her against a counter and left her hospitalized with serious injuries. Clery said she was home with her children, seven-year-old Alfie and five-year-old Poppy, when the refrigerator suddenly “slammed” into her. “I couldn’t move, couldn’t breathe right,” she wrote. “I could feel myself losing consciousness.” The influencer—who shares her children with ex-husband Stephen Hilton—said she was only able to call 911 because her phone happened to be in her pocket. Clery joked that while she was pinned under the fridge, she thought to herself, “This is the dumbest way anyone has ever died.” She also shared photos from the aftermath, including images of herself strapped into a neck brace and lying on a hospital gurney hooked up to IVs. Speaking on her Patreon, the comedian said the terrifying incident deeply rattled her children, recalling that Alfie “ran outside” in panic while her daughter cried as firefighters worked to free her from beneath the refrigerator.