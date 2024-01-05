Colorado Republican Doug Lamborn Announces Retirement From Congress
‘FINISH OUT STRONG’
Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) said Friday that he will not run for re-election and will retire at the end of 2024. “I’m not getting any younger. I want to spend time with my children, grandchildren, with my wife,” Lamborn, 69, said on The Richard Randall Show on the Colorado Springs-based radio station KVOR. “I want to look for opportunities to do good. I’m going to finish out strong.” He added, “The 5th Congressional District seat will be open, as is the 3rd and the 4th—and I’m not running for either of those two seats, either,” meaning all three Republican-held Colorado seats in the House will be vacant. The announcement comes a week after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) declared she would switch districts in her bid to win a third House term, saying, “I will not allow dark money that is directed at destroying me personally to steal this seat.”