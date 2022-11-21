Colorado Springs Mayor Reveals How Fellow Patrons Subdued Club Q Gunman
‘HAPPENED QUICKLY’
Two unnamed patrons that subdued alleged Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich have been hailed for their bravery as new details emerge surrounding the fatal “hate attack”. In the midst of gunfire, someone in the club acted quickly, retrieving a handgun from the long rifle-wielding 22-year-old, according to Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. Then, the mayor says, they bashed him with it while another patron jumped in to help and hold him down. “It was quite something,” Suthers told The New York Times, describing a scene where police burst in on patrons pinning Aldrich to the floor. “It happened quite quickly. This individual was totally disabled by 12:02. That had a lot to do with the intervention of these patrons.” Suthers believes that the shooting at the LGBTQ bar where a drag show was scheduled just hours into Trans Day of Remembrance has “all the appearances of being a hate crime.” Officials did not disclose a motive as of Sunday, but are reportedly conducting interviews and scouring Aldrich’s social media in order to find one, the Times reported. “I don’t even know the names of these people,” Club Q owner Nic Grzecka told the Times of the patrons. “But what they did is incredible.”