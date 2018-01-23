Comey’s Former Chief of Staff Finally Quits FBI

CHEAT SHEET
James Rybicki, the chief-of-staff to former FBI director James Comey and current director Christopher Wray, has quit the bureau, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Zachary Harmon, a lawyer, will replace Rybicki. In a statement, Wray said that Rybicki was not fired and that he notified Wray “last month that he will be leaving the FBI to accept an opportunity in the corporate sector.” Rybicki notably had a role in crafting the “statement that exonerated Hillary Clinton in her email server investigation,” and served under James Comey when the ex-FBI chief was fired by President Trump.