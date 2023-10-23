Commanders Star Jonathan Allen Goes on Foul-Mouthed Tirade After Giants Defeat
‘TIRED OF THIS SH*T’
Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen did not hold back when he gave his assessment of his team’s performance against the New York Giants on Sunday. The Commanders lost 14-7 after the Giants scored two touchdowns in the game’s opening 30 minutes—the first time this year the Giants had scored even a single first-half TD. “They whooped our ass, plain and simple,” Allen told reporters. He blamed a lack of focus and attention to detail, as well as a slow start, for the painful loss. Asked if such performances “get frustrating,” Allen answered: “Fuck yes it does. I’m fucking tired of this shit. I’m fucking tired of this bullshit. It’s been seven fucking years of the same shit. Tired of this shit.” Questioned about what could be done to turn the situation around, Allen said: “Get our minds right and get ready to play fucking Philadelphia.”