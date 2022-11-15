Concertgoer’s Garbage Chute Death Now Considered Homicide—8 Years Later
STRANGE
The mysterious 2014 death of an Ohio man at a Jason Aldean concert in Cleveland finally has a lead. The cause of death for Cory Barron, whose body was thrown down a trash chute and discovered in a Lorain County landfill, was ruled as undetermined at the time—but that classification changed on Monday, when investigators revealed they now believe it to be a homicide. “In light of the additional information, his death was due to the actions or failure to act of another person or persons,” Lorain County Coroner Dr. Frank Miller said in a statement. Barron’s autopsy report indicated that the 22-year-old suffered injuries to his head and ribs prior to his death, according to Fox 8. Desperate for answers, his family turned to three retired FBI agents, who located a witness that saw a group of men “urinating and spitting” at people in the section where Barron was last seen, then promptly exited the concert after Barron vanished. “This is the best news we could get short of someone just coming forward, short of someone saying they were a part of this, “ Matt Barron, Cory’s father, told the I-Team. “Something we wanted from day one.”