Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern has suggested that Donald Trump’s family stage a much-needed intervention for the “seriously” ill president.

The Democratic congressman made the scathing remarks about the 79-year-old after Trump shared a deranged Truth Social post calling for Barack Obama to be arrested while accusing the former president of being a “traitor.”

“I think he’s seriously ill,” McGovern told MeidasTouch. “I think Trump needs medical attention, and there needs to be an intervention.

“His family or someone in his Cabinet, you know, or I would say maybe some Republicans here, but they don’t have the balls to confront him on anything. So he’s not well.”

Donald Trump reshared the comments from the popular right-wing account "Catturd." Truth Social

The disturbing calls from Trump for Obama to be arrested featured in an unhinged social media posting spree on Monday, during which the president posted to Truth Social 54 times between 10:14 p.m. and 11:28 p.m.

Trump reshared several conspiracy theories touching on topics such as the 2020 election and a bizarre, unsubstantiated claim that Obama worked with the CIA to fabricate the “Russia hoax.”

The late-night posting spree from the 79-year-old is becoming a regular occurrence.

Jim McGovern launched the blistering attacks on Donald Trump as the president in China. Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal published an analysis revealing that Trump had posted at least 8,800 times on Truth Social during his second term, including at least 44 times when the president posted between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Trump’s social media habits have shone a light on just how little the 79-year-old sleeps, which could explain why the president frequently nods off during public events.

A Daily Beast analysis found that Trump could have only gotten at least eight hours of sleep on five occasions in April.

The disturbing content of his posts—including deranged AI-generated slop and frequent attacks against his political adversaries—has also raised concerns about the mental acuity of the president and his ability to hold the highest office in the land.

Elsewhere during his brief interview with MeidasTouch, McGovern shot down the suggestion that Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project is required for security reasons.

“You gotta be kidding me,” McGovern responded. “It’s a vanity project that’s gonna cost the American taxpayers over a billion dollars at a time when people can’t afford their healthcare, they can’t afford their groceries, they cannot afford to fill up their gas tanks.

“I mean Donald Trump lives in Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. And I wish we had some Republicans that would actually stand with us and actually fight for working people.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.