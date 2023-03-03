Runaway Aristocrat Charged in Baby’s Death Blows Boyfriend Kiss in Court
COLD-BLOODED
The British couple charged with manslaughter in their infant’s death blew each other kisses in the courtroom on Thursday, moments before lawyers told the court the harrowing story of how their baby’s body was discovered. According to prosecutors, investigators found Constance Marten and Mark Gordon’s daughter—now revealed to have been named Victoria—wrapped in a plastic bag under a pile of diapers in a shed. Marten, who grew up wealthy with an aristocratic English family, and Gordon, a convicted sex offender, sparked a nationwide manhunt and a media frenzy when they disappeared with their newborn in January. Just two days before the disappearance, the couple’s flaming car was spotted on a highway near Manchester, and investigators found evidence that Marten had given birth inside. The couple were arrested in Brighton on Monday and have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter, concealing a birth, and perverting the court.