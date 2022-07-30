Cops Find Gold Bars, Suitcases of Cash in Pill Doc’s Home

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Tampa Bay Times
Florida cops who arrested a doctor for allegedly using her prescription pad for profit made a stunning discovery at her Clearwater home: $1.9 million in cash stuffed in suitcases and bags and a bunch of gold bars. Neelam Uppal, 62, is accused of charging $450 for fraudulent oxycodone prescriptions and $650 for codeine syrup prescriptions without even seeing the patients. And, authorities say, it looks like she avoided depositing the proceeds in a bank. The Tampa Bay Times reports that while investigators were raiding the doc’s home and office, two customers showed up to collect their prescriptions.