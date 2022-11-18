CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Four Young Sisters Vanish From Small Alabama Town, Cops Say
WITHOUT A TRACE
Read it at Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Four young sisters vanished from a small Talladega County town and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding them, according to an emergency missing child alert issued Thursday night by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12; Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9; Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7; and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, “were noticed missing from Sylacauga on 11/17/2022 at 11:35am,” the alert says. No further details were released by authorities. Anyone with any information “regarding the whereabouts of the Buchanan Children” is urged to contact the Talladega Sheriff's Office at 256-761-1556 or call 911.