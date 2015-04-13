CHEAT SHEET

    Cops ‘Premature’ to Clear Okla. Deputy

    The lawyer for the family of Eric Courtney Harris, a man who died after being shot by a reserve deputy in Oklahoma, called local officials’ statements that the shooting was not a crime “premature.” The family also question whether Harris received proper first aid, according to their lawyer who was quoted in Tulsa World. A video of the fatal shooting recorded on a policy body camera was released over the weekend. It records the 73-year-old reserve deputy, Robert Bates, shouting to alert officers apprehending Harris that he had a taser, and then a gunshot going off, followed by Bates’ surprised shouts. A hand is then seen picking Bates’ gun off the ground.

