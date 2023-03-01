Cops Reveal Details of Star QB’s Public Intoxication Bust
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
New information has come to light about championship-winning Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s January arrest. Bennett was allegedly booked for public intoxication in Dallas after someone called the police at 6:15 a.m. complaining about a suspicious man roaming the neighborhood banging on doors. When police approached Bennett, they saw him “walking further back in the gated area to hide behind a brick wall by a random (apartment) in attempt to possibly avoid (the arresting officers) detection,” according to an incident report released to the Athens Banner-Herald. Bennett complied with police but had no cell phone on him and could not provide the address of the friend he claimed to be visiting, all the while exuding a strong scent of alcohol from his “breath and/or body.” Bennett, who is now in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, led the University of Georgia to two consecutive national championships.