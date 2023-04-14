Cops Walk Into Home, Find Former Police Watchdog’s Dead Body
‘UNREAL LOSS’
Police are treating the death of a former police oversight commissioner as a homicide after the body of 51-year-old Jude Walton was discovered at her Ann Arbor home. Police said they were called to do a well-being check on Walton’s residence on Thursday afternoon when cops found her body. She was identified as a former commissioner on the Independent Community Police Oversight Commission, which, according to MLive.com “conducts independent reviews and investigations of police incidents and complaints against police, where necessary.” It can also recommend changes in policy and practices within the police department. Walton was also the director of employee experience at Avalon Housing, which helps to develop affordable housing. “Today we learned that Jude Walton, our beloved Avalon colleague, has died,” a Facebook post from the nonprofit read. “She was the person we all came to in the hardest moments at work. It’s impossible to imagine Avalon without her. We are grieving this unreal loss.” There have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact AAPD at 734.794.6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.