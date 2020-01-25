CHEAT SHEET
Coronavirus Death Toll in China Jumps to 41
Read it at Associated Press
The number of those who have died in China after falling ill with a dangerous new virus jumped to 41 on Saturday, as authorities said the number of infections surged to 1,287. The National Health Commission announced the new death toll as hundreds of China’s military medical staff arrived in Wuhan, the epicenter of the viral outbreak, to help tackle the crisis and contain the spread. Two cases of the virus have already been confirmed in the U.S. and it has also spread to Europe after being confirmed in France, while Australia broke the news Saturday that it had also confirmed its first case.