50,000+ People Have Died From Coronavirus in U.S. Nursing Homes and Care Facilities, Says Report
More than 50,000 people have died from COVID-19 in U.S. nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, according to a tally from The Wall Street Journal. The figures show that more than 250,000 novel coronavirus infection cases have been recorded in residents and staff at long-term-care facilities, with a total of 50,919 reported deaths. That means that at least 40 percent of pandemic’s reported deaths in the U.S. have taken place in care facilities. The shocking figure came as an academic model predicted that there will be more than 201,000 deaths from the virus in the U.S. by the start of October. The model, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, is one of 19 featured on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. As of Tuesday morning, the model projects that 201,129 people will die by Oct. 1, with a possible range of 171,551 to 269,395 deaths. Johns Hopkins University trackers also reported global cases have now topped 8 million.