    Coronavirus Patient Begged Her Amazon Alexa for Help

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

    A Michigan nursing home patient repeatedly sought help from her Amazon Alexa virtual assistant in the days before she died of the new coronavirus. LouAnn Dagen’s sister, Penny, discovered the heartbreaking recordings made at Metron of Cedar Springs before she died in the emergency room of a local hospital, WOOD-TV reported. “Alexa, help me,” she said in one message. “How do I get to the police?” she asked in another. LouAnn had lived at the nursing home since suffering a stroke a decade ago. COVID-19 spread through the facility, infecting 31 patients and five staffers. Metron told WOOD-TV that all the patients received “excellent care.”

