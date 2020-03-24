Amazons Suspends Thousands Who Hiked Prices on Coronavirus Supplies
Thousands of people who tried to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to make a quick buck have been banned from selling on Amazon. The company said a dedicated team has been working to identify and investigate “unfairly priced” products that are in high demand during the outbreak, such as protective masks and hand sanitizer. In a statement released Monday, Amazon confirmed 3,900 selling accounts had been suspended for price-gouging. “We are also proactively sharing information with state attorneys general and federal regulators about sellers we suspect have engaged in egregious price-gouging of products related to the COVID-19 crisis,” the company said. Amazon also confirmed that it had pulled well over half a million offers from its online marketplace.