CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Amazons Suspends Thousands Who Hiked Prices on Coronavirus Supplies

    GOOD RIDDANCE

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    REUTERS

    Thousands of people who tried to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to make a quick buck have been banned from selling on Amazon. The company said a dedicated team has been working to identify and investigate “unfairly priced” products that are in high demand during the outbreak, such as protective masks and hand sanitizer. In a statement released Monday, Amazon confirmed 3,900 selling accounts had been suspended for price-gouging. “We are also proactively sharing information with state attorneys general and federal regulators about sellers we suspect have engaged in egregious price-gouging of products related to the COVID-19 crisis,” the company said. Amazon also confirmed that it had pulled well over half a million offers from its online marketplace.

    Read it at Bloomberg News
    ;