Court Delays Release of More Than 20 Hours of Tyre Nichols Footage
ON HOLD
A court has delayed the release of more than 20 hours of additional audio and video footage of the night Tyre Nichols was allegedly beaten to death by Memphis police officers, according to an announcement by Memphis City Hall. Jennifer Sink, Memphis’ chief legal officer, had initially indicated the footage would be released on Wednesday after the investigation into Nichols’ death concluded. She said 13 officers, as well as medical first responders, had been investigated in connection with Nichols’ fatal arrest, and a seventh cop was fired this week. Wednesday’s order explained that the release of further “videos, audio, reports, and personnel files of City of Memphis employees” related to the investigation would be delayed to allow the state and defendants time to review them. “The release of this information will be subject to further orders of this court and, in the public interest, will be ordered as soon as practicable,” read the order by a judge.