COVID Kills Idaho Principal With Seven Children
R.I.P.
COVID-19 claimed a beloved victim this week when it killed Dr. Javier Castaneda, a father of seven and a principal of a charter school near Boise, Idaho. Castaneda died suddenly as a result of the respiratory virus on Wednesday. He led Heritage Community Charter School, which provides bilingual instruction in English and Spanish. He is survived by his wife Maria and their seven children. The school board said in a remembrance on its website, “It is with shock and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Javier Castaneda… The next few days will not be easy for the Heritage family. We have suffered a tremendous loss. We will, however, follow the example set so well by Dr. Castaneda.” Face masks were optional at the school, and it was not immediately clear if Castaneda was vaccinated.