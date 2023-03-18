CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    WATCH: Star Cowboy Flies Off Horse After Colliding With Steer at Houston Rodeo

    LIVED TO TELL THE TALE

    Katie Hawkinson

    J.D. Struxness flies off his horse after colliding with a steer at a Houston rodeo.

    YouTube

    Minnesota cowboy J.D. Struxness was thrown off his horse during a steer wrestling competition at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo earlier this week, walking away safe and racking up over 70,000 views on TikTok and 11,000 on YouTube. The shocking incident happened after his horse collided with a steer, sending Struxness flying onto the ground and the horse tumbling into a somersault. Both animals have been cleared by veterinarians, according to Chron, and Struxness walked away without major injuries. The star rodeo champion—ranked 12th in the world for steer wrestling—was even able to compete the next day.

    Read it at Chron