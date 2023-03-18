Read it at Chron
Minnesota cowboy J.D. Struxness was thrown off his horse during a steer wrestling competition at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo earlier this week, walking away safe and racking up over 70,000 views on TikTok and 11,000 on YouTube. The shocking incident happened after his horse collided with a steer, sending Struxness flying onto the ground and the horse tumbling into a somersault. Both animals have been cleared by veterinarians, according to Chron, and Struxness walked away without major injuries. The star rodeo champion—ranked 12th in the world for steer wrestling—was even able to compete the next day.