Captain Tom Moore, British World War II Vet Turned COVID Hero, Dies at 100
LIFE WELL LIVED
Captain Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who won the hearts of all of England after helping raise £33 million ($45 million) for the country’s National Health Service during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, has died of the virus. He was 100. A former British Army officer, Moore became an international celebrity last spring for his fundraising pledge to walk 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday. According to the BBC, he had only planned to raise £1,000. In July, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. “This is such a high award and to get it from Her Majesty as well—what more can anyone wish for? This has been an absolutely magnificent day for me,” he told the BBC. Moore was hospitalized with the virus over the weekend. He is survived by his two daughters, Lucy and Hannah, and several grandchildren.