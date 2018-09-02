‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Scores $27 Million Holiday Weekend

Warner Bros.’ Crazy Rich Asians won the box office over the four-day holiday weekend with a projected $27 million, scoring the best Labor Day showing in more than a decade. In its third weekend, the John M. Chu-directed film earned a total haul of $110 million, bringing it closer to clinching the best domestic gross for a comedy in two years. Starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, the romantic comedy has dominated theaters for the past three weeks earning $130 million globally in less than a month. The live-action shark flick Meg, starring Jason Statham, took second place in its fourth weekend with an estimated $12 million. Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible — Fallout trailed behind with a four-day domestic gross of $8.8 million, while MGM’s political thriller Operation Finale earned a solid $6 million to take fourth place in its opening weekend.
