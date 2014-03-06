Cronut Creator Releases New Treat

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Today Show
If you already are feeling envious of the SXSW attendees in warm Austin, close your eyes because they will also be the first to try the newest creation from the pastry scientist behind the Cronut. This weekend, Dominique Ansel will reveal her new dessert, called the Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk Shot. Essentially it is a cookie shot glass, that is filled with milk. The best part? As Ansel told The Today Show, “You don’t have to be 21 to have one.”