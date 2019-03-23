Cruise Ship Off Norwegian Coast Reports Engine Failure, Evacuates 1,300 Passengers

Read it at AP News
A Viking Sky cruise ship off of Norway issued a mayday call on Saturday after experiencing engine failure. Helicopters and boats were sent in to evacuate the ship's 1,300 passengers, a process expected to take several hours. About 30 people have been removed from the ship so far, Norwegian police reported. Norwegian officials said the ship had restarted one of its engines, and Reuters reported the ship was able to anchor about 1.2 miles from the coast. The Viking Sky cruise ship ran into propulsion problems as strong winds and heavy seas hit Norway’s coastal regions Saturday, Norwegian newspaper VG reported.