Cyndi Lauper’s Rapper Son Arrested in Stolen Benz

Cyndi Lauper’s 24-year-old rapper son was arrested in Manhattan for driving a stolen car, the New York Post reports. Declyn “Dex” Lauper had left the 2014 Mercedes-Benz double-parked, which caught the attention of cops, who then discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen. He was released with a desk-appearance ticket and was soon on social media, posting about the situation. “Say what you want about me but keep my mothers name out your mouth,” he posted on Instagram with a shot of himself with the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” pop icon. He also posted a music video of himself partying on a yacht and a track with the lyrics: “No time for TMZ, I just want some privacy.”