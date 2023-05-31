Teen Wrongly Accused of Shoplifting Allegedly Killed by Store Owner
‘NO EVIDENCE’
A South Carolina convenience store owner was arrested and charged with murder Monday after he allegedly shot a 14-year-old to death over false accusations of shoplifting four bottles of water, local police said. Cyrus Carmack-Belton ran off from the Xpress Mart Shell station following a verbal confrontation inside the store, and Rick Chow, 58, allegedly chased him down with his son, according to officials. Chow, armed with a pistol, then allegedly shot the teen in the back after he fell during the pursuit. Sheriff Leon Lott confirmed at a news conference that there was “no evidence” the teen stole “anything whatsoever” and that even if he had, “that’s not something you shoot anybody over, much less a 14-year-old.” Chow’s son claimed the victim had a gun, and while one was found near the 14-year-old’s body, there is no evidence of who it belongs to. The store owner is now being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.