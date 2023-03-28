DA Drops Child Sex Abuse Case Against Ex-Yankee John Wetteland

Read it at The Dallas Morning News
Former New York Yankees and Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland, whose child molestation trial ended with a deadlocked jury last summer, will not be re-tried. The Dallas Morning News reports prosecutors have dismissed the charges against the hurler, who was accused of sexually abusing a young relative between 2004 and 2006. The district attorney said the chance of convicting Wetteland at a second trial was “unlikely,” and the retired athlete’s attorney called it a “weak case.”