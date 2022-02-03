Michigan Man Arrested After Parking Outside Supreme Court Does It Again
HE’S BAAACK
History repeats itself. A man who was arrested after parking his vehicle illegally near the Supreme Court building last year has returned and done it again, according to the U.S. Capitol Police. The department reported Thursday that no arrests had been made and surrounding roads had been reopened after Dale Paul Melvin, 55, spoke to investigators. Melvin had previously been arrested without incident last October for pulling up to the court building in his Chevy Tahoe. When officers approached him, WUSA9 reported, Melvin “made a statement to the effect of, ‘The time for talking is done,’” a Capitol Police spokesperson said. He was taken into custody on charges of failure to obey and assault on a police officer, multiple outlets reported at the time. Melvin was never criminally prosecuted. The Capitol Police said after his October arrest that he had visited the Capitol area two months prior and “made concerning statements,” though no charges were filed against him at the time.