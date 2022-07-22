High-Profile Chef’s Claims About His Past Don’t Add Up: Report

A high-profile Dallas chef who claimed that he had worked in some of the world’s most exclusive kitchens may have padded that resume, according to a new report by The Dallas Morning News. Casey La Rue opened Carte Blanche last year, charging diners $195 a piece for a tasting menu, a price that was seemingly backed by his impressive credentials: stints cooking for Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud, Ken Oringer, and Joël Robuchon. But to some, that smelled fishier than day-old bouillabaisse, and the newspaper reports that none of the celebrity chef’s restaurants could confirm he was ever employed. “Some of it is actually confidential,” he told the paper about his experience. “It’s kind of a complicated situation that I would really not like to get into.”
