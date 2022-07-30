VIDEO: Dallas Cops Kill Man Seconds After He Tosses Gun

Dallas police on Friday released video of a struggle with a drug suspect who was shot to death three seconds after they say he raised and then tossed away a gun. Members of the Dallas Community Police Oversight Board are raising questions about whether cops needed to use lethal force on Kyle Dail during an arrest inside a gas station. “We have seen nationwide that white men armed with military grade weaponry who had just committed, at the time unimaginable atrocities, are apprehended without a bullet being discharged. One Black man with a handgun cannot be apprehended the same way?” board Chairman Jesuorobo Enobakhare Jr. said in a statement, according to The Dallas Morning News. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia defended his officers, saying, “It’s something that the officer perceived as a threat for an individual... this was not discretionary in my view.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10