Dallas Police Now Say $106K Cash Seizure at Airport Was ‘Misstep’
OOPS?
Dallas, Texas, police officials conceded there were issues with last month’s seizure by two detectives of $106,829 in cash from a 25-year-old Chicago woman on an airport layover, without elaborating on what exactly went wrong. “What got us here was a misstep—I think shortsighted,” Dallas PD Major Devon Palk said during a meeting of the city’s Community Police Oversight Board on Tuesday. “However, I will always take the opportunity to better explain not just to the board but to the public… so that we can be as transparent as possible.” Police became suspicious that the unidentified traveler was carrying narcotics after a drug-sniffing dog alerted to something in her luggage. Cops confiscated the woman’s money, but did not arrest her. Palk and Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said they couldn’t discuss any further details of the incident as it is under investigation by the feds.