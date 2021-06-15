Former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Admits Joining Pro-Trump Rally at Capitol—but Not the Riot
‘PUTIN’S FAVORITE’
The former California congressman Dana Rohrabacher has admitted that he joined the pro-Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol that ended in a deadly insurrection—but insists he did not join in the rioting. Rohrabacher, who served in the House for 30 years but lost re-election in 2018, was identified on social media as having joined the rally. The 73-year-old, now a cannabis entrepreneur in Maine, told the Portland Press Herald: “I marched to protest... I thought the election was fraudulent and it should be investigated... But I was not there to make a scene and do things that were unacceptable for anyone to do.” The open-source investigative group CapitolHunters said at the weekend that Rohrabacher—known as “Putin's favorite congressman” for his support of Moscow—was inside the restricted area but there was no evidence he entered the Capitol itself.