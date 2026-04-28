‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Nathan Chasing Horse Sentenced to Life in Prison
Nathan Chasing Horse was sentenced to life in prison on Monday after a Nevada jury convicted him of 13 charges relating to the sexual assault of Indigenous women and girls. Chasing Horse, 49, was an actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances with Wolves as Smiles a Lot. He continues to deny the charges against him, telling the judge on Monday that his sentence was a “miscarriage of justice.” He will be eligible for parole in 37 years. The 49-year-old was initially arrested and indicted in 2023 for an offense committed in British Columbia in 2018 before being charged in multiple jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada. Chasing Horse’s victims told the court that they continue to suffer from the trauma caused by his actions, and struggle with their faith after he exploited his role as spiritual leader and medicine man in order to target victims. “There is no way to get back the youth, the childhood loss, my first time, my first kiss, the graduation I never got to have,” Corena Leone-LaCroix, who was 14 when Chasing Horse assaulted her, said. “The life that little girl could have lived has been taken from me forever.”