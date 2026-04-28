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1

‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Nathan Chasing Horse Sentenced to Life in Prison

MONSTROUS
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 04.27.26 11:35PM EDT 
Nathan Chasing Horse
Nathan Chasing Horse appears in court for a calendar call at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Nathan Chasing Horse was sentenced to life in prison on Monday after a Nevada jury convicted him of 13 charges relating to the sexual assault of Indigenous women and girls. Chasing Horse, 49, was an actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances with Wolves as Smiles a Lot. He continues to deny the charges against him, telling the judge on Monday that his sentence was a “miscarriage of justice.” He will be eligible for parole in 37 years. The 49-year-old was initially arrested and indicted in 2023 for an offense committed in British Columbia in 2018 before being charged in multiple jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada. Chasing Horse’s victims told the court that they continue to suffer from the trauma caused by his actions, and struggle with their faith after he exploited his role as spiritual leader and medicine man in order to target victims. “There is no way to get back the youth, the childhood loss, my first time, my first kiss, the graduation I never got to have,” Corena Leone-LaCroix, who was 14 when Chasing Horse assaulted her, said. “The life that little girl could have lived has been taken from me forever.”

Read it at Associated Press

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2
What Happened to the 2,600 Unserved WHCA Dinners Revealed
SAVED FROM SCRAP
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 04.27.26 9:57PM EDT 
Guests take cover after U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents after a loud, unidentified noise, in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 25, 2026. Picture taken using a mobile phone. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Evan Vucci/REUTERS

In the chaos that unfolded after shots rang out at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, the 2,600 attendees were never served their full meals. But WHCA President Weijia Jiang has now revealed that those dinners did not go to waste, with staff at the Washington Hilton, where the event was held, donating the untouched meals to a good cause. “The Hilton donated the ~2600 dinners that went unserved at WHCD. They freeze dried the steak and lobster for longer shelf life before giving them to 2 shelters for abused women and children,” Jiang, a White House correspondent for CBS News, wrote on X. “HUGE thank you to the staff that worked through the night under terrible circumstances.” The shooting interrupted the event just after guests were served their appetizers, a spring-appropriate salad of fresh peas and burrata. As Secret Service agents confronted the alleged gunman, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, at a security checkpoint outside the Washington Hilton’s ballroom, panic began to spread inside. Some attendees, however, appeared less rattled. Senior Hollywood agent Michael Glantz went viral after footage of him sitting at his table eating salad amid the panic began circulating online.

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This Boot Was Designed With the Input of Three Million Real Workers
A STEP ABOVE
Scouted Staff
Published 04.23.26 8:04PM EDT 
A Red Wing IronFlex work boot displayed on a stack of design documents in a footwear studio, with sketches, sole diagrams, and color swatches visible on a mood board in the background.
Red Wing

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.

The new line wasn’t designed by a committee. Red Wing took a more proactive approach. First, it leveraged state-of-the-art scanning technology to study exactly how workers walked and where pressure points built up.

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3
‘The Waltons’ Star Dies at 90
VETERAN ACTRESS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.27.26 3:56PM EDT 
Mariclare Costello stands with her thumbs in her pockets in a scene from the film 'Let's Scare Jessica to Death', 1971.
Mariclare Costello stands with her thumbs in her pockets in a scene from the film 'Let's Scare Jessica to Death', 1971. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Getty Images) Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Waltons star Mariclare Costello has died at age 90. Costello had a wide-ranging career, beginning in the theater before shifting to TV and film projects in the late ‘60s. During the early years of her career, she originated a role in After the Fall on Broadway and performed for President John F. Kennedy in a staging of The Merchant of Venice. She was best known for her roles in television as Rosemary Hunter in the early seasons of the ‘70s drama The Waltons and later for her starring role on The Fitzpatricks. She also appeared in films throughout the 1980s, such as Ordinary People and The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension. Prior to her April 17 death, Costello was known for leading the drama program at St. Paul the Apostle Elementary School in Westwood and for directing productions at Loyola High School and Loyola Marymount University. “Her gift was rare. She knew how to get people out of their own heads, focused on a task rather than on themselves, and in doing so helped them access their own creative voices,” her family wrote in her obituary. She is survived by her daughter, Arin, her granddaughter, Bird, and her stepdaughters, Amy and Doon.

Read it at People

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4
Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Suspect Makes First Court Appearance
SERIOUS CHARGES
Donovan Lynch 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.27.26 3:33PM EDT 
Officers detain Cole Tomas Allen at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner this past weekend. DONALD J TRUMP via Truth Social/Handout via REUTERS.
Officers detain Cole Tomas Allen at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner this past weekend. DONALD J TRUMP via Truth Social/Handout via REUTERS. DONALD J TRUMP via Truth Social/via REUTERS

The 31-year-old man accused of storming the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with the goal of assassinating President Donald Trump made his first court appearance in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Prosecutors charged Cole Allen with attempted assassination of the president, transportation of a firearm across state lines to commit a felony, and discharging a gun. If convicted of these counts, the Caltech graduate could face life in prison. Surveillance video from Saturday night shows Allen charging through the security checkpoint at the annual dinner attended by key figures from the Trump administration and prominent journalists. Allen allegedly shot an officer, who was uninjured thanks to a bulletproof vest. Law enforcement then tackled and subdued the suspected attacker. In all, authorities say Allen brought a shotgun, a semi-automatic pistol, and three knives to the Washington Hilton hotel, where the event was taking place. Police found a manifesto detailing his anti-Trump motivations and criticizing the lack of security at the Hilton. In court on Monday, the New York Post reported that Allen spoke loudly and with confidence, telling the judge his name and that he had a master’s degree.

Read it at New York Post

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This Growth Factor-Powered Serum Lifts Sagging Skin and Jowls in as Little as One Week
LIFT ME UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 04.25.26 2:10PM EDT 
Published 04.22.26 8:38PM EDT 
PCA Skin Pro-Max Renewal Serum
Scouted/The Daily Beast/PCA Skin.

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to “anti-aging” skincare, retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol and retinyl palmitate) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and niacinamide have long reigned as the gold standard, backed by decades of clinical research. But for concerns like laxity and sagging, growth factors are quickly emerging as the next frontier in firming and “lifting” skincare.

Of course, no topical can rival in-office treatments like radiofrequency, dermal fillers, and lasers (or surgical options like a facelift), but consider growth factors your next best line of defense. Enter PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum, a clinically backed formula designed to target loss of firmness (including jowling) and volume in as little as one week. In addition to softening fine lines, the serum helps reinforce the skin barrier and deliver lasting hydration.

PCA Skin Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum
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According to the brand, the concentrated serum can lift sagging skin by up to 60 percent while reducing the appearance of coarse lines and wrinkles by up to 40 percent. One of the best parts of the serum is that it doesn’t cause irritation, dryness, or barrier disruption, often associated with other common anti-aging actives like retinoids, antioxidants, and exfoliants.

PCA Skin credits its patent-pending Micro Growth Factor Technology (MGF) for the serum’s impressive, fast-acting results. MGF is formulated to penetrate up to 10 times deeper than traditional growth factors, which tend to sit on the skin’s surface and therefore, don’t work their magic to the full potential. PCA Skin’s proprietary complex, on the other hand, works within the dermis to support collagen production and fibroblast activity. The formula is also bolstered by firming biopolymers and kangaroo paw extract, which helps smooth the look of lines—and fast. PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum is a high-tech shortcut to firmer, smoother, more resilient skin sans the downtime.

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5
‘90s Movie Star on Life Support as Family Asks for Prayers
‘REPEATEDLY MISDIAGNOSED’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.27.26 1:27PM EDT 
Samuel Monroe Jr. (aka "Caffamilliano") arrives at the 28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Samuel Monroe Jr. (aka "Caffamilliano") arrives at the 28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. is hooked up to life support and is fighting for his survival after a severe battle with meningitis. “Please pray for Samuel Monroe Jr. my son who is now on life support,” Monroe’s mother Joyce Patton wrote on Facebook. “God don’t make no mistakes but he is gracious and I am humbly asking for his mercy and grace for Sam. I love you son… to the moon and back.” Monroe Jr.’s wife, Shawna Stewart, told Complex that the 52-year-old contracted meningitis while filming in Las Vegas a year and a half ago. According to Stewart, the illness was “repeatedly misdiagnosed,” and the “negligence” meant it went untreated for eight months. By the time doctors “finally identified” what was ailing Monroe as meningitis, it had “already spread not only to his spine but also to his brain.” The actor is best known for his role in the ‘90s thriller Menace II Society. He’s also made appearances in Set It Off, Tales from the Hood, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice, and The Players Club.

Read it at TMZ

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6
Climber Miraculously Survives 500-Foot Fall From Mountain
HOW ON EARTH?
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 04.27.26 12:34PM EDT 
California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Inland Division Air Operations
California Highway Patrol Inland Division Air Operations

A climber who plunged off the side of a mountain survived not only a 500-foot fall but also the night spent stranded in freezing conditions that followed. The climber had been out with his brother in mid-April when the incident occurred near Mount Baxter in the Sierra Nevada area of California, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. In a statement posted on Facebook, the California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division Air Operations said the climber “had fallen, and came to rest on a steep ledge, sustaining major injuries.” People reported that the climber had been walking up a steep slope in deep snow, which had then given way beneath him. “They were unable to move up or down the steep terrain and spent the night in freezing conditions,” the division added. “The location of the victim made ground rescue impossible.” It said that a rescuer from Inyo County Search & Rescue was winched down by helicopter to rescue both men. From there, they medivaced to Lone Pine Airport before being rushed to a nearby hospital. “It’s probably the most challenging hoist I’ve had to do,” flight officer paramedic Gustavo Aguirre told the Chronicle.

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Read it at Facebook

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7
22 Buddhist Monks Arrested in Massive Airport Drug Bust
HIGH FLIERS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.27.26 2:49PM EDT 
Monks attend a Buddhist prayer for the missing children near Tham Luang cave, at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 1, 2018, as the rescue operation continues for a missing children's football team and their coach. - Twelve Thai boys and their assistant football coach spent their eighth night trapped in a flooded cave, as a round-the-clock search was aided by better weather on July 1. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) (Photo credit should read LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)
Monks attend a Buddhist prayer for the missing children near Tham Luang cave, at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 1, 2018, as the rescue operation continues for a missing children's football team and their coach. - Twelve Thai boys and their assistant football coach spent their eighth night trapped in a flooded cave, as a round-the-clock search was aided by better weather on July 1. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) (Photo credit should read LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images) LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

Twenty-two Sri Lankan monks were arrested on Sunday for attempting to smuggle 242 pounds of cannabis into the country. “Each carried about five kilos of the narcotic concealed within false walls in their luggage,” a Sri Lanka Customs spokesman said in a statement. The group consisted of student monks returning from an all-expenses-paid, four-day holiday in Thailand when authorities apprehended them at Sri Lanka’s main international airport. This seizure marks the largest single detection of Kush—a potent strain of cannabis originating from the Hindu Kush mountain range—at the international airport. The monk who organized the trip was later arrested after being found in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The acting police spokesperson told the BBC that the 23rd monk had informed the others that the “parcels” were a donation and that authorities believe the young monks may not have known exactly what they were carrying in their bags. The students appeared before a magistrate on Sunday and are required to remain in custody for the next week for further questioning by police.

Read it at CBS

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8
‘The Simpsons’ Voice Actor Dies at 66
LEGEND LOST
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.27.26 11:12AM EDT 
Simpsons split
Dignity Memorial/Fox

Benoit Rousseau, a prolific voice actor best known for his work on the French Canadian versions of The Simpsons and Austin Powers, died at 66. Rousseau’s cause of death wasn’t shared in his obituary announcement, but he had been suffering from cancer prior to his death. The creative proved a heavy lifter on The Simpsons, voicing Lenny, Mr. Burns, Duffman, and Abraham Simpson throughout its run. The prolific voice actor also brought many English-speaking classics to French-Canadian audiences. Starting in the ‘90s, he voiced characters in Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, and Incredibles 2. He took on Marvel as well, dubbing Thor: Ragnarok as well as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Rousseau was most recognizable to Quebecois audiences for often voicing Nicolas Cage and Dwayne Johnson. He flexed his acting muscles on screen as well, featuring in the 2022 dramedy Trois Fois Rien and TV shows Lâcher Prise and Avant le Crash. “We often filmed together too. A cultured, f---ing funny, sensitive guy… Wow. I’m going to miss him. RIP Ben!!” the director of Avant le Crash, Stéphane Lapointe, posted on Facebook as a tribute to the actor.

Read it at The Sun

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Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Red Heart Sale
HOT IN HERE
Scouted Staff
Published 04.21.26 3:00PM EDT 
Lovehoney red heart sex toy sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lovehoney.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex-positive brand and retailer, recently launched its annual Red Heart Sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent across all categories, from premium vibrators and wands to male maturbators and even lingerie. Aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this is one of the best sales Lovehoney has offered to date.

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Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.

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9
Woman Dies After Plunging From Airport Concourse
COULDN’T BE SAVED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 04.27.26 12:05PM EDT 
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, The Indianapolis International Airport is seen with 2022 College Football Playoff signage for the National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

A 38-year-old woman has died after falling 50 feet from a concourse at an airport. She plunged from the Upper Terminal Drive at Indianapolis International Airport close to midday on Saturday, and despite the best efforts of medics, couldn’t be saved. According to WTHR, citing Indianapolis Airport Police, she fell onto a grassy area below and was observed doing so by dispatchers monitoring goings-on at the airport. First responders tried to save her for half an hour, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by an Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital doctor over the phone. “The Indianapolis Airport Authority can confirm that a fatality occurred at approximately 12:19 PM today at the Indianapolis International Airport,” airport cops said. “Life-saving measures were administered, but were unsuccessful. An investigation is in progress.” Authorities have not yet identified her

Read it at WRTV

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10
Tourist Dies After Snake Charmer’s Cobra Slithers Inside His Pants
TROUSER SNAKE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 04.27.26 12:19PM EDT 
Hurghada/Egyptian Cobra
Reuters

A 57-year-old German tourist has died in a snake charming show gone wrong, according to reports. The performance in Hurghada, Egypt, in early April was supposed to see audience members hold the snake around their necks and shoulders. But the performer went one step further when he made one beast, thought to be a cobra, slither down the pant leg of a Bavarian tourist. Reports from Germany cited by the Daily Mail suggest that, as it did so, he was bitten by the snake and went into cardiac arrest. Efforts to resuscitate him were carried out, and he was rushed to the hospital, but it was in vain, and he later died. The Mail reports that police in Memmingen are keeping an open mind in their investigation and are not solely focused on the snake charmer, while the toxicology report results are not yet back. The show took place at a hotel in the Red Sea resort town.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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