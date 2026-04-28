What Happened to the 2,600 Unserved WHCA Dinners Revealed
In the chaos that unfolded after shots rang out at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, the 2,600 attendees were never served their full meals. But WHCA President Weijia Jiang has now revealed that those dinners did not go to waste, with staff at the Washington Hilton, where the event was held, donating the untouched meals to a good cause. “The Hilton donated the ~2600 dinners that went unserved at WHCD. They freeze dried the steak and lobster for longer shelf life before giving them to 2 shelters for abused women and children,” Jiang, a White House correspondent for CBS News, wrote on X. “HUGE thank you to the staff that worked through the night under terrible circumstances.” The shooting interrupted the event just after guests were served their appetizers, a spring-appropriate salad of fresh peas and burrata. As Secret Service agents confronted the alleged gunman, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, at a security checkpoint outside the Washington Hilton’s ballroom, panic began to spread inside. Some attendees, however, appeared less rattled. Senior Hollywood agent Michael Glantz went viral after footage of him sitting at his table eating salad amid the panic began circulating online.