Florida Man Caught Burying Body of Missing Mom

After a Florida mom vanished three weeks ago, her boyfriend, Daniel Stearns, became an early suspect. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office kept close tabs on him—and followed him Thursday to an undeveloped area in Palm Bay called The Compound. That’s where, they say, they found Stearns, 32, trying to bury the charred and dismembered remains of Nicole Howery, a 44-year-old divorced mom of two. “This is a horrific individual,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. Stearns is now charged with second-degree murder.