Edmonton Oilers’ Billionaire Owner Paid Underage Ballerina for Sex: Lawsuit
THIN ICE
A civil lawsuit claims the billionaire owner of the Edmonton Oilers paid a teenage ballet dancer tens of thousands of dollars for sex. The allegations against Daryl Katz emerged as part of a third-party counterclaim filed in the U.S. District Court in Nevada in response to a separate sexual-abuse suit filed against dance teacher Mitchell Taylor Button and his wife, Dusty Button, who was once a principal member of the Boston Ballet. The new filing claims the Buttons were in a consensual “throuple sexual relationship” with lead plaintiff Sage Humphries when she was 18, but that Humphries had sexual encounters with other men while she was underage—one of which was allegedly Katz. “Humphries was literally a child prostitute to a billionaire and her mother assisted her in laundering the money she was paid and in trafficking her to Katz,” the counterclaim says. A lawyer for Katz said a $75,000 payment from Katz to Humphries was made as part of a legitimate business deal and that the allegations against the billionaire were “baseless and scurrilous.”