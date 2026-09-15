U.S. News

Data Center Spills Thousands of Gallons of Diesel Into Wetlands

TROUBLED WATERS

Specialist trucks were used to contain and clean up around 5,000 gallons from a creek.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

A view of the Hackensack River and the wetlands known as the Meadowlands in Secaucus New Jersey.
andykazie/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A “computer glitch” at a New Jersey data center has sent roughly 5,000 gallons of diesel pouring into the state’s wetlands. Michael Gonnelli, mayor of nearby Secaucus, has said the leak came from a storage tank at the site, run by digital infrastructure group Equinix. He blamed the glitch, though the firm said it’s still reviewing the cause. A spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said crews used vacuum trucks and barriers to remove the fuel from a creek before it reached the Hackensack River. Data centers have become a hot political topic during the Trump administration’s push to expand facilities across the country, often amid pushback from local residents. Mayor Gonnelli acknowledged the current controversy surrounding the boom in digital infrastructure, but noted that “this data center’s been here since 2001, over 25 years,” and that “we’ve never had a problem before this time.” Local environmental activist Ben Dziobek was not convinced. “This is what happens when the data center industry is allowed to operate without any rules, and new ones are popping up all over New Jersey,” he said.

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

will.neal@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now