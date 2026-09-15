Ironman, 51, Dies While Competing in Race

A “computer glitch” at a New Jersey data center has sent roughly 5,000 gallons of diesel pouring into the state’s wetlands. Michael Gonnelli, mayor of nearby Secaucus, has said the leak came from a storage tank at the site, run by digital infrastructure group Equinix. He blamed the glitch, though the firm said it’s still reviewing the cause. A spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said crews used vacuum trucks and barriers to remove the fuel from a creek before it reached the Hackensack River. Data centers have become a hot political topic during the Trump administration’s push to expand facilities across the country, often amid pushback from local residents. Mayor Gonnelli acknowledged the current controversy surrounding the boom in digital infrastructure, but noted that “this data center’s been here since 2001, over 25 years,” and that “we’ve never had a problem before this time.” Local environmental activist Ben Dziobek was not convinced. “This is what happens when the data center industry is allowed to operate without any rules, and new ones are popping up all over New Jersey,” he said.
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- 1Data Center Spills Torrent of Diesel Into WetlandsTROUBLED WATERSSpecialist trucks were used to contain and clean up around 5,000 gallons from a creek.
- 2Ironman, 51, Dies While Competing in RaceFATAL RACEThe 51-year-old was pulled from the water after having a medical emergency.
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- 3Cruise Ship Passenger Fighting for Life After Falling IllSICK AT SEAThe passenger was airlifted to a Canadian hospital after suffering a medical emergency.
- 4House Votes to Eliminate Coin After 232 YearsTHE PENNY DROPSThe Treasury estimates ending production would save $56 million annually.
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- 5Legendary Designer Bob Mackie's Cause of Death RevealedSULTAN OF SEQUINSThe fashion icon’s friend Cher called him her “sweet Prince.”
- 6Hiker, 70, Found Alive After 11 Days Lost in Wilderness‘HE’S ALIVE!’The septuagenarian was found injured and hypothermic.
- 7Dad Brutally Mauled by Shark in AustraliaSURFING SHOCKThe surfer was reportedly well known in the community.
- 8Fashion Designer Behind Cher’s Iconic Looks Dies at 87SULTAN OF SEQUINSThe American designer won nine Emmys and was nominated for three Oscars for his costume design.
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- 9Band Reveals Punk Rock Pioneer Has Died at 71‘ONE-MAN HURRICANE’The band was dubbed “the original legendary underground rock band.”
- 10Tourist Dies After Plunging Off 600-Foot Cliff in ParadiseHORROR PLUNGEAuthorities have described the woman’s death as “just tremendously sad.”
Ironman, 51, Dies While Competing in Race
A 51-year-old man from Colorado died on Saturday while competing in the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin competition. The man, who has not been named publicly, was pulled from the water after having a medical emergency and had no pulse by the time emergency responders reached the scene. Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said she wasn’t sure what caused the emergency. “At the time, they had a patient who did not have a pulse and wasn’t breathing, so life-saving measures began,” she said. “But we don’t know why he went unresponsive or why he didn’t have a pulse.” The organizers of the race posted to Facebook: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that an athlete passed away during today’s IRONMAN 70.3 Wisconsin event after experiencing a medical emergency. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the athlete’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.” The popular Wisconsin Ironman 70.3 consists of a 1.2-mile swim in Lake Monona, a 56-mile bike ride through Dane County and a 13.1-mile run ending near the State Capitol.
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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.
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A passenger became so sick on a cruise ship that emergency services were forced to send out a specialized helicopter crew to airlift them off the boat and take them to a Canadian hospital. The person, who has not been identified, was vacationing aboard the Celebrity Solstice vessel, operated by Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group, when they fell ill off the coast of British Columbia, Canada, last week. The Royal Canadian Air Force dispatched the helicopter after receiving a call about the person’s condition not long before 4 a.m. on Saturday. The crew arrived on the boat just before 7.30 a.m., then evacuated the passenger and their companion to Comox, on Vancouver Island, where the tourist was hospitalized in critical condition. The ship returned to port on Monday and has since set out on another cruise.
The penny is one step closer to disappearing after the House unanimously approved legislation to permanently end its production. The bipartisan Common Cents Act would bar the Treasury from minting the one-cent coin for general circulation, although the existing ones would remain legal tender and collector pennies could still be produced. The measure also creates a framework allowing cash purchases to be rounded to the nearest five cents when exact change is unavailable. Other payments would not be affected, while cash wages would be rounded up. The U.S. Mint stopped producing pennies in November 2025 after 232 years, after a sharp rise in production costs. Each penny was costing nearly four cents to make, thanks to a surge in the market value of copper and zinc. The Treasury estimates ending production would save $56 million annually. The bill also allows testing cheaper materials for nickels which, like the penny, has been the subject of rising production costs for nearly 20 years.
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Iconic fashion designer Bob Mackie’s cause of death has been confirmed. Mackie, known as “the Sultan of Sequins,” died of pneumonia in Palm Springs, California, on Monday at age 87, his representatives told People. His team posted on Instagram that Mackie “lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.” Mackie dressed some of the biggest names in entertainment during his career, including Tina Turner, Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Elton John, Carol Burnett, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, and Liza Minnelli. When he was just 22, Mackie was credited with sketching the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday Mr President” to John F. Kennedy. However, he is arguably best known for his long association with Cher, which began in the early 1970s when she was still married to Sonny Bono. Cher posted on X on Monday, “My dear Bob has gone up to heaven. Knowing him, he’s bringing Sequins, Beads, & his sketch pad. Good nite sweet Prince.” Mackie made some of Cher’s most iconic looks, from the feathered headpiece she wore to the 1986 Oscars to the sheer fishnet bodysuit and leather thong featured in the “If I Could Turn Back Time” video from 1989, where Cher straddled a cannon on the USS Missouri battleship.
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A 70-year-old father was found after being lost for over a week on a remote island. Craig Berg was injured and hypothermic when Michigan State Police troopers and backpackers caught sight of him on September 12 on Isle Royale in Lake Superior. A helicopter hoisted him up, took him to an airport about 140 miles away, and then to a local hospital. Desperate to see his father after a distressing week, Evan Berg spoke to him over the phone while driving 455 miles to the hospital. “I yelled at the top of my lungs, ‘He’s alive!’ People looked at me, and oh, man, it was a wonderful feeling,” Evan said about hearing the good news via text from his stepmother. “We’re just so grateful, and we couldn’t be more happy and relieved.” Berg’s family said he embarked on a solo hiking trip on Aug. 27 and was expected to begin his return Sept. 5, but he didn’t check into his hotel or board the ferry home. Evan said his dad was found in “rough shape” when he was saved, but well enough to ask for food and water and to joke about writing a book about the experience.
Mel Ismail, 56, a firefighter and father, had his foot ripped off by a shark at the popular Glenfield Beach in Geraldton, Australia. Teenagers used a surfboard rope to create a makeshift tourniquet, saving Ismail’s life. Another surfer who spotted the father in distress in the water swam him back to shore. The surfer is in “serious but stable condition,” Australian broadcaster ABC reported. Ismail’s damaged surfboard is undergoing testing to establish the species of shark. Authorities closed a large section of the beach after the horrific incident. “To ensure community safety, all recreational water users are advised to avoid the area as the shark may still be in the vicinity,” the City of Greater Geraldton said in a statement. Shadow Fisheries Minister Kirrilee Warr, who is a Member of Parliament representing the area, said, “I do understand the victim is a well-known surfer amongst the community.” Scientists in Australia say that warming seas and increasingly crowded waters are changing where sharks migrate, possibly leading to more common shark attacks.
Legendary costume fashion designer Bob Mackie, known for his sequined, show-stopping looks, has died at the age of 87. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today,” a statement on his Instagram read on Monday. “He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.” Mackie was best known for his decades-long collaboration with Cher, but he also designed for Barbra Streisand, Carol Burnett, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Bernadette Peters, Bette Midler, Mitzi Gaynor, Liza Minnelli, Elton John and RuPaul. Among his most famous creations was Cher’s iconic 1986 Oscars ensemble, which paired a towering black feathered headdress with a jewel-encrusted two-piece outfit. “I started it all, I’m afraid,” Mackie said of Cher’s risqué outfits in an interview with the Archive of American Television. He is survived by one granddaughter and two great-granddaughters.
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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.
TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.
Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.
Cheetah Chrome, guitarist of the bands Dead Boys and Rocket from the Tombs, who’s credited with shaping the punk rock movement, has died at the age of 71. His cause of death is unknown. The Dead Boys announced Chrome’s death via Instagram on Sunday, writing, “We are incredibly sad to announce the news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Cheetah Chrome. Cheetah was a true original, an architect of the punk rock movement,” the band wrote. “A one-man hurricane tearing up the musical landscape with his feral guitar riffs and manic energy. Beyond all that Cheetah was also just a really sweet guy that loved rock-roll.” The Cleveland musician, born Eugene Richard O’Connor, opened for Television and Patti Smith with Rocket from the Tombs. Rock critic Lester Bangs called the Dead Boys “the original legendary underground rock band”. In an online tribute to Chrome, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan wrote: “Your guitar playing and attack taught me so much about ‘edge’ and precision in punk and beyond. Getting to know you in later years was a complete honor. Forever Dead Boys. Forever Cheetah Chrome!!”
An Australian woman has died after plunging off a 600 foot cliff at a popular tourist resort in Bali. Authorities identified Brianna Lani Cronin, 29, as the dead person at Penida Island in the district of Klungklung, about 600 miles southeast of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, on Saturday morning. A spokesperson for the local police said that a lifeguard first noticed someone stranded at the top of the cliff at around 8 a.m. She fell as they were organizing further help and was dead by the time emergency services attended the scene, suffering multiple injuries as the result of hitting the rockface on the way down. David Crisafulli, Premier of Cronin’s native Queensland in Australia, described her death as “just tremendously sad.” He said she had been “a young woman on the trip of a lifetime, active, enjoying herself.” A spokesperson for the Australian Department of Foreign Affaris and Trade said Cronin’s family is receiving assistance. “We send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time.”