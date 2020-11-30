CHEAT SHEET
    Chef David Chang Becomes First Celebrity to Win Big on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    In 20 years, no celebrity has ever beaten Who Wants to Be a Millionaire—but TV chef David Chang changed that on Sunday night. Chang, founder of the Momofuku restaurant group, won big after being given the winning answer by his phone-a-friend, journalist Mina Kimes. Speaking to USA Today, Chang said: “I honestly can’t believe it happened—I still haven’t processed it. It’s so insane that I even got to do the show to begin with, but then I am actually mostly in shock that I decided to go for it—what was I thinking?” He’ll donate his winnings to the Southern Smoke Foundation, which is is providing crisis relief for people in the food and drink industry whose livelihoods have been rocked by the pandemic.

