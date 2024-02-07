‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Accuses Producer of Sexual Harassment
‘VIOLATED AND INTIMIDATED’
Arianna Zucker, the Days of Our Lives star swept up in Donald Trump’s Access Hollywood scandal, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday alleging that the show’s former co-executive producer sexually harassed and bullied both her and other female employees on set. A complaint obtained by TMZ alleges that Albert Alarr, who was fired from the soap last August after a workplace misconduct investigation, would routinely touch Zucker without her consent, pulling her close and making sexual noises or objectifying comments. It also alleges that Alarr seemed to particularly enjoy filming the show’s more aggressive sex scenes; while shooting one, the suit claims, Alarr told Zucker’s co-star that he’d “love to switch positions” with him. Zucker alleges that she complained about Alarr’s behavior to the head of the show’s production company, Ken Corday, last March, kicking off the process that would eventually end in Alarr’s termination. But Zucker claims Alarr was allowed to keep working on the show in the ensuing months, which made her feel “violated and intimidated,” according to the suit. Zucker is suing Alarr, Corday, and Corday Productions for unspecified damages.