DC Comics Kill Off Robin

Goodbye, Boy Wonder. Robin, Batman's sidekick—in this case, his son, actually—has been killed off by DC Comics in its offshoot series Batman Incorporated published Wednesday. The latest Robin has been around since 2006. He was Damian Wayne, the 10-year-old son of Bruce Wayne, and—spoiler alert! as if the biggest spoiler that he's DEAD wasn't already delivered to you without warning—was killed by a fighter cloned from his genes. The first and most famous Robin was Dick Grayson, introduced in 1940, but he eventually moved on. Damian was the illegitimate son of Batman and Talia, the daughter of one of his greatest enemies, Ra’s al Ghul. He started as a superbrat, but died a superhero.