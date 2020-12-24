CHEAT SHEET
Dr. Fauci Now Has His Own Holiday
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
He’s a doctor, a public health adviser, and now, a holiday. Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has proclaimed Dec. 24 Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day, in honor of the immunologist’s work on the coronavirus, HIV/AIDS, and other infectious diseases. In a statement, Bowser called Fauci a “shining light in dark times for the nation, promoting truth over fear and giving Americans hope in their government.” She also noted his more than 40 years of residence in the D.C. area, and his longstanding affinity for the Washington Nationals. She called on all Washingtonians to join her in celebrating the holiday, which also happens to be his birthday.