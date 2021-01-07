CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
D.C. Police Identify Four Who Died During Capitol Riots
UNDER INVESTIGATION
The Metropolitan Police Department has officially identified the four individuals who died on Wednesday during the violent pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol. Police Chief Robert Contee said 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt was climbing through a broken window and trying to enter the House chamber when she was killed by a plainclothes cop. Police also identified Benjamin Phillips, a 50-year-old from Pennsylvania; Kevin Greeson, a 55-year-old from Alabama; and 34-year-old Rosanne Boyland from Georgia as three individuals who died Wednesday after suffering “medical emergencies.” Authorities say the four deaths are currently under investigation.