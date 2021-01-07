CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    D.C. Police Identify Four Who Died During Capitol Riots

    UNDER INVESTIGATION

    Pilar Melendez

    Reporter

    ROBERTO SCHMIDT

    The Metropolitan Police Department has officially identified the four individuals who died on Wednesday during the violent pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol. Police Chief Robert Contee said 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt was climbing through a broken window and trying to enter the House chamber when she was killed by a plainclothes cop. Police also identified Benjamin Phillips, a 50-year-old from Pennsylvania; Kevin Greeson, a 55-year-old from Alabama; and 34-year-old Rosanne Boyland from Georgia as three individuals who died Wednesday after suffering “medical emergencies.” Authorities say the four deaths are currently under investigation.