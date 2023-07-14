Dealer Who Allegedly Sold De Niro’s Grandson Pills Worried They’d Kill Him
‘DO YOU REALLY NEED THEM?’
Just before Robert De Niro’s grandson died of a suspected overdose, the dealer who sold him fentanyl-laced pills expressed fears that the drugs would kill him, new court filings allege. “Do you really need them?” the alleged dealer, 20-year-old Sophia Haley Marks, answered when Leandro De Niro Rodriguez asked to purchase the drugs, according to court documents. “I don’t wanna kill u.” Prosecutors allege that Marks would ultimately agree to sell Rodriguez a handful of pills for $105, which she had delivered via car service the night of July 1, the New York Post reported. Marks allegedly texted Rodriguez to ask if he was okay, but got no reply. Police say Rodriguez was later discovered dead in his apartment on July 2. Marks has since been arrested and charged with several counts of narcotics distribution, carrying up to a 60-year sentence.