CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Def Leppard Drummer Allegedly Assaulted Outside Florida Hotel
WHY THOUGH
Read it at WSVN
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was assaulted Monday outside the South Florida Four Seasons, where he and the band were staying after a recent concert. Allen was outside the hotel in the valet area, where he went for a smoke, when he was attacked and knocked over by a 19-year-old, according to a police report. The drummer, 59, who has only one arm following a car accident in 1984, was assisted by a woman who was also attacked, the report stated. The assailant allegedly hit her and then, when she tried to escape, grabbed her hair and pulled her back, police said. The alleged assailant, Max Edward Hartley, has been charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult.