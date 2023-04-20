Defense Attorney in Young Slime Life Trial Arrested at Courthouse
CHAOS
A defense attorney for one of the defendants in the Young Slime Life trial was arrested in court Thursday, continuing a string of chaotic antics that have occurred at the start of the RICO trial. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said defense attorney Anastasios Manettas was arrested in court Thursday on several charges, including obstruction and simple battery of a law enforcement officer. While the exact circumstances that led to the charges are not immediately clear, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that prescription medication was found in Manettas’s bag during a security checkpoint before entering the courtroom. The arrest comes after several people began to scream at each other inside the courtroom on Wednesday in a case that is now entering its fourth month of jury selection. In all, 14 people are standing trial in the case, including rapper Young Thug, after allegedly using his record label to run a gang.